FDA infant formula safety results explained: What parents need to know

U.S. health officials released the results of the most comprehensive testing of infant formula in the nation’s history on Wednesday, April 29.

The results found that the majority of the products do not contain any dangerous contaminations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tested more than 300 infant formula samples taken from retailers worldwide. This includes powders, ready-to-feed liquids, and concentrated liquids.

Resultantly, the testing generated over 120,000 data points against lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, pesticides, PFAS (forever chemicals), and phthalates.

As per the results, there was an “overwhelmingly majority” of samples that had the least or undetectable levels of such contaminants.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said: “We tested more infant formula than ever before, and the results are clear: most products meet a high safety standard, but even small exposure matters for newborns.”

“Protecting our children’s health is non-negotiable,” he added.

This test was performed under Operation Stork Speed, which was introduced in March 2025 to deal with any deficiencies in the baby formula systems in the United States. This is the first nationwide study on the presence of components in infant formulas in more than 25 years.

The agency stated that there can be traces of contaminants in food products and even in breast milk since they are natural components or come from human activity in the environment. According to the FDA, they plan to keep on testing to minimize contaminant levels.