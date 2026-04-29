Golders Green stabbing: Two men injured in suspected antisemitic attack in London

In an apparently antisemitic attack in London’s Golders Green neighbourhood, two Jewish men were stabbed on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The attack took place shortly after 11 a.m. on Highfield Avenue in north London. The two victims, one in his 70s and the other in his 30s, were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Both are currently in a stable condition.

A 45-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jewish neighbourhood patrol accused the suspect of running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.

According to The Guardian, the suspect also tried to stab police officers when they arrived at the scene but remained unsuccessful. He was tasered before being taken into custody.

London's Metropolitan Police have declared the incident a terrorist attack. Counter Terrorism Policing officers are leading the investigation. Police are still working to establish the suspect's nationality and background.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described it as an antisemitic attack.

He condemned the attack, saying, “We all need to be absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the likes of which we've seen too much recently.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also reacted to the incident. In a post on X, Khan wrote, “There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society.”

Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, called for meaningful action against perpetrators of such terrorism.

In a post on X, Mirvis wrote, “This must be a moment that demands meaningful action from every institution, every community, every leader and every decent person in our country.”