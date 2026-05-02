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Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman plan to reunite: Here's why

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman divorced in 2001 after over decade of marriage

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman plan to reunite: Here&apos;s why

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are preparing to reunite after more than two decades of estrangement.

Cruise and Kidman were married for 11 years before their high profile split in 2001.

Since then, the former spouses have had little contact.

But the horrific murders of their longtime friends Rob and Michele Reiner in December prompted the pair to reconnect and reminisce about shared memories and double dates from their early years together.

“They’ve had some really positive conversations recently,” an insider told RadarOnline. “Enough time has passed that they’ve both been able to let it go.”

Kidman has also been eager to spend time with her children Isabella and Connor who lived with Mission Impossible star after the divorce.

The reunion will reportedly include both parents, marking the first time in years the family has been in the same room.

“Nicole knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again, so she’s determined to follow through,” the source told the outlet added.

The timing came as both stars are single once more.

Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban last September, while Cruise’s romance with Ana de Armas ended last summer.

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