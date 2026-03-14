Labrinth fuels speculation with new track after ‘Double f**k Euphoria' rant

Labrinth has sparked fresh talk among fans after sharing a short clip of an unreleased song on Instagram.

The post came soon after the singer posted an angry message about the music industry and the HBO series Euphoria.

The new music clip appeared online without any explanation and because Labrinth has created much of the music for the show since it first started, many fans quickly started wondering if the track could be connected to the long awaited third season.

For years, Labrinth has been closely linked to the series as he produced the emotional background music and popular songs that helped shape the show’s sound.

Tracks like All for Us and I’m Tired became very popular among viewers.

The mystery around the new song grew even more after Labrinth shared a shocking message earlier this week.

In the post he wrote, “IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F--- COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F--- EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT X.”

The strong words surprised many fans because of his long connection with the show.

At the moment, it is still not clear if the new song will be used in the third season or if Labrinth was simply teasing different music.

The timing, however, has made fans talk even more online.