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Ryan Gosling makes surprise ‘SNL' appearance to introduce Harry Styles

Ryan Gosling returns the favour to Harry Styles after the former 1D singer crashed his 'SNL' monologue

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Ryan Gosling makes surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to introduce Harry Styles
Ryan Gosling makes surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to introduce Harry Styles

Ryan Gosling made a surprise appearance in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 45-year-old actor popped up during this week’s episode (March 14) to introduce one of host and musical guest Harry Styles‘ performances.

Ryan showed up in a white shirt and pants with a plaid coat to introduce Harry‘s performance of “Dance No More” from his recently released album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

This comes just one week after Harry made a surprise cameo during Ryan‘s opening monologue when he hosted the weekend before.


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