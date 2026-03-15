Ryan Gosling makes surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to introduce Harry Styles

Ryan Gosling made a surprise appearance in Studio 8H on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 45-year-old actor popped up during this week’s episode (March 14) to introduce one of host and musical guest Harry Styles‘ performances.

Ryan showed up in a white shirt and pants with a plaid coat to introduce Harry‘s performance of “Dance No More” from his recently released album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

This comes just one week after Harry made a surprise cameo during Ryan‘s opening monologue when he hosted the weekend before.



