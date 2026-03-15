BTS vs Taylor Swift? The early Super Bowl 2027 Halftime debate

A single social media post – from a parody account, no less – has managed to set off one of the internet’s loudest music debates: could BTS headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI?

To be clear, the national Football League hasn’t confirmed any performer for the 2027 championship game. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation from spreading like wildfire across sports and entertainment circles.

The rumour started when a satirical account claimed the league was considering the K-pop supergroup. Despite the questionable source, the idea caught on fast – with fans, analysts and even media outlets jumping into the conversation.

And honestly, the timing makes sense.

The halftime performer is usually announced months before the game, which leaves a long stretch where guesses and fan wish lists tend to take over the internet.

The halftime stage itself has become a pop-culture juggernaut. Over the past decade, the show has evolved into a global spectacle watched by more than 100 million US viewers alone – and far more worldwide.

This year’s performance by Bad Bunny reportedly triggered massive spikes in streaming and online engagement, according to industry coverage from Billboard. That kind of spotlight can revive old hits and supercharge new tours overnight.

So why does BTS keep popping up in the conversation?

A recent Billboard reader poll asking who should perform at the next halftime show gave the group about 85 percent of the vote – a landslide that speaks volumes about their global fanbase.

Meanwhile, another name that always surfaces in Super Bowl talk is Taylor Swift. But a near-term performance seems unlikely while her partner, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, is still playing – something Swift has previously hinted she’d avoid.

For now, the NFL is staying quiet.

But if the internet reaction proves anything, it’s this: the halftime stage starts trending years before kickoff.