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Kate Hudson reveals her kids are ‘so musical'

Kate Hudson kids might start a band, and Rani already has ‘pop star energy’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 30, 2026

Kate Hudson reveals her kids are ‘so musical&apos;

Kate Hudson opened up about her children’s musical talents, revealing that all three are following in her footsteps.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, April 30, the Almost Famous star shared that her sons Ryder (22) and Bingham (14) are considering starting a family band.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” she said. “Ryder plays the guitar and he sings, and Bing is an amazing drummer; he’s been drumming since he was about a year old.”

Hudson also gushed about her youngest, daughter Rani Rose (7) describing her as having “pop star energy.”

Kate laughed as she revealed her daughter loves to sing, dance and perform.

The actress, who released her debut album Glorious in May 2024, admitted that making music changed everything for her.

She explained that it led her to find “the core of who I am”, adding that she now feels “addicted” to performing. “It’s my happy place.”

Hudson, who shares Ryder with ex husband Chris Robinson, Bing with ex fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, has often celebrated her daughter’s vibrant personality.

On Rani’s seventh birthday last October, she called her “our Sassy Silly Sunshine Girl.”

With her own music career thriving and her children showing signs of star power, Hudson’s household may soon be home to its very own family band.

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