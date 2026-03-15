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Prince Harry, Meghan's major U-turn as latest blow leave couple ‘shaking'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reaction behind closed doors as they face shocking new revelations

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan take major U-turn as latest blow shakes up Sussexes
Prince Harry, Meghan take major U-turn as latest blow shakes up Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly did not expect to be hit wit a new wave of controversy just weeks before their much-anticipated visit to Australia.

The excerpts from royal biographer Tom Bower’s forthcoming book clearly seem to have struck a nerve with the Sussexes given the scathing statement that was released from their office in response.

According to royal expert, Jennie Bond, the damage must have been massive behind closed doors as the Sussexes are left shaken by the impact, so mych so that they broke their streak of keeping tight-lipped on sensitive matters.

“It’s rare these days to get any kind of response from Harry and Meghan, they prefer instead to ignore the noise and the gossip,” Bond wrote in The Mirror.

She pointed out that the pushback had been both “swift and blistering” as the called they accused the royal author of writing “deranged conspiracy and melodrama”.

Bond suggested that the extracts from the book, serialised by The Times, targeted Harry’s “two great passions: his wife and Invictus Games”.

“The suggestion that Meghan wanted to use the games as her ‘global stage’ and that she was viewed as ‘bling’ and a distraction from the injured veterans will have left Harry incandescent,” Bond said.

She also pointed out that Harry also would have been furious about Camilla’s comment that Meghan had “brainwashed” him. The former BBC correspondent said that attacking Meghan is like “treason” for Harry and it “provokes a visceral response”.

“He will defend her to the end of the Earth. And there’s nothing wrong with that,” Bond added.

“The trouble is that his reignited fury and this new spotlight on all that has gone wrong over the past few years has the potential to open up fresh wounds,” she explained.

The fact that there had been talks about inviting King Charles to open the Invictus Games, the damaging claims in the new book may have jeopardised that for Harry.

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