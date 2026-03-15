Oscars 2026: Everything to know before Hollywood’s biggest night begins

Oscars 2026 will bring another huge night for the film world as the 98th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 15.

The ceremony will welcome this year’s nominees, presenters and performers as Hollywood celebrates its biggest achievements on one stage.

The main show starts at 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT and fans, who want to watch the arrivals, can tune in much earlier, as red carpet coverage begins at 3:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm PT.

Viewers can watch the awards on ABC meanwhile Hulu will also stream the event live.

Conan O’Brien is back to host the ceremony for the second year in a row and this time, Sinners enters the night as the film set to beat, leading with 16 nominations and setting a new Oscars record.

One Battle After Another follows with 13 nominations while Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Sentimental Value and Hamnet also earned strong attention.

The ceremony will also feature many well known presenters, including Adrien Brody, Chris Evans, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Robert Downey Jr.

Two nominated songs will be performed during the show, including Golden from K Pop Demon Hunters and I Lied To You from Sinners.

It will be the final big event of this awards season.