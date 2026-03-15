SNL: The biggest moments from Harry Styles’ long-awaited return

Harry Styles gave fans a lot to talk about when he returned to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

The singer came back to the show just one week after releasing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. and the episode was packed with funny moments, surprise cameos and bold sketches.

His opening monologue was one of the biggest highlights of the night as Harry joked about people accusing him of “queerbaiting” and made fun of his own image in a way that got a lot of laughs.

The As It Was hitmaker also kissed cast member Ben Marshall on stage, which instantly became one of the most talked about moments from the episode.

The show also included a surprise appearance from Ryan Gosling, who returned the favour after Harry popped up during his episode the week before.

Music legend Paul Simon also made a surprise cameo when he came on stage to introduce Harry before his second song, “Coming Up Roses.”

Another part that got attention was the cold open, which took a comic look at Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth and the war in Iran.

Harry also appeared in a strange hospital sketch where fake cures like raw milk, healing crystals and bull semen were used for laughs.

Overall, Harry’s return brought comedy, chaos and plenty of viral moments.