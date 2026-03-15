Chappell Roan stuns the crowd at Lollapalooza days after paparazzi incident

Chappell Roan draws a huge crowd at Lollapalooza festival in full-circle moment

Chappell Roan received a warm welcome at the Argentina Lollapalooza music festival, where she delivered a stunning performance and the crowd reciprocated the energy.

The 28-year-old pop superstar performed her fan-favourite hits like Good Luck, Babe!, Feminomenon, HOT TO GO!, as well as the most recently released Subway to the crowd which went wild.

In videos from the festival, circulating all over social media, the Grammy winner herself looks overwhelmed by the crowd's enthusiasm as they sang her songs aloud and performed the iconic HOT TO GO! dance along with the singer.

Fans flocked to social media praising Roan's performance, and the "insane" crowd at the venue.

Someone who attended the show wrote, "we could barely hear her because of how hard we were singing!!!!! she was amazing. totally one of the best experiences EVER."

The Lollapalooza performance comes only days after the Casual hitmaker had a polarising encounter with the paparazzi.

During the Paris Fashion Week, some photographers began following Roan as she headed towards a private dinner after the show and after her repeated requests to leave her alone, she began filming them on her phone to expose their identities.

While many supported Roan's courage to stand up for herself, others found fault with her behaviour as a famous person. Regardless, her performance proved that talent speaks volumes against online hatred.