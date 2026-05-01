Zendaya's Met Gala look took five months to perfect, stylist Law Roach says

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach pulled back the curtain on the meticulous process behind her most memorable fashion moments.

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, Roach explained that preparation for the star’s look begins nearly half a year in advance.

“It usually starts five months in advance,” Roach shared during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” on April 30.

“It all starts with what the designer says the client is going with. Once that’s figured out, we just have a conversation about inspiration, and then I take it back to my team.”

From there, the 47 year old and his team collaborate with fashion houses to craft a look that blends brand identity, creative vision, and the client’s personal style.

For the Met Gala, Roach emphasized that Zendaya’s input is always the priority: “Because they’re the person who, at the end of it, wears the look, so always get feedback from your client.”

Roach, who also styles Ariana Grande and Céline Dion, previously admitted the process is grueling.

“It’s a lot of stress and they’re only on the carpet for like five minutes,” he told E! News last month. “So, it’s months and months of hard work for a five minute payout.”

Still, his bond with Zendaya allows them to dream big.

“Our relationship is so symbiotic that it could be one dress, it could be a thousand dresses. You just never know,” he said.