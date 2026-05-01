‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deleted celebrity cameos explained

The Devil Wears Prada 2 may be packed with fashion, chaos, and sharp one-liners, but not everyone invited to the sequel actually made it onto the screen.

While returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci survived the final cut, a few surprising names quietly disappeared before audiences ever noticed.

One of the biggest cuts? Conrad Ricamora, who was originally cast as Andy’s roommate. The actor later revealed the news himself with humour fully intact.

“Getting to work with the icon Anne Hathaway, the genius Aline Brosh McKenna, all the while being directed by the steady hand of David Frankel will forever be on the highlight reel of my life,” he shared on Instagram.

Then came the punchline.

“However, in the end, my character didn’t make sense in the grand scheme of the film (something about me being too sexy and hott and my muscles being too big…story of my life).”

As per Variety, test audiences apparently spent more time wondering why Andy still needed a roommate than focusing on the actual plot. Brutal.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney also filmed a cameo as herself, reportedly appearing in a short scene with Emily Blunt’s character. But the sequence was later scrapped for pacing reasons.

And yes, even Anna Wintour could not escape the editing room.

Director David Frankel revealed the Vogue icon technically filmed something during a Dior office scene – but the footage did not work because she “jumped her cue.”

“Unfortunately, Anna jumped her cue, so the shot isn’t always in focus. And I didn’t want to do a second take. I can’t ask Anna to do take two,” Frankel admitted.

Turs out, in fashion and film, not everybody survives the final edit.