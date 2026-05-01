 
Geo News

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2': Deleted celebrity cameos explained

Why these stars did not make the final cut of the sequel of 'Devil Wears Prada'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2&apos;: Deleted celebrity cameos explained
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deleted celebrity cameos explained

The Devil Wears Prada 2 may be packed with fashion, chaos, and sharp one-liners, but not everyone invited to the sequel actually made it onto the screen.

While returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci survived the final cut, a few surprising names quietly disappeared before audiences ever noticed.

One of the biggest cuts? Conrad Ricamora, who was originally cast as Andy’s roommate. The actor later revealed the news himself with humour fully intact.

“Getting to work with the icon Anne Hathaway, the genius Aline Brosh McKenna, all the while being directed by the steady hand of David Frankel will forever be on the highlight reel of my life,” he shared on Instagram.

Then came the punchline.

“However, in the end, my character didn’t make sense in the grand scheme of the film (something about me being too sexy and hott and my muscles being too big…story of my life).”

As per Variety, test audiences apparently spent more time wondering why Andy still needed a roommate than focusing on the actual plot. Brutal.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney also filmed a cameo as herself, reportedly appearing in a short scene with Emily Blunt’s character. But the sequence was later scrapped for pacing reasons.

And yes, even Anna Wintour could not escape the editing room.

Director David Frankel revealed the Vogue icon technically filmed something during a Dior office scene – but the footage did not work because she “jumped her cue.”

“Unfortunately, Anna jumped her cue, so the shot isn’t always in focus. And I didn’t want to do a second take. I can’t ask Anna to do take two,” Frankel admitted.

Turs out, in fashion and film, not everybody survives the final edit.

Taylor Swift's deleted countdown sparks bizarre 'Toy Story 5' theory
Taylor Swift's deleted countdown sparks bizarre 'Toy Story 5' theory
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt ‘working through' relationship challenges
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt ‘working through' relationship challenges
DJ Khaled calls Justin Bieber 'my brother' after Coachella surprise
DJ Khaled calls Justin Bieber 'my brother' after Coachella surprise
Amy Grant says Vince Gill gave THIS choice after traumatic brain injury
Amy Grant says Vince Gill gave THIS choice after traumatic brain injury
'Friends' cast allegedly furious after Lisa Kudrow breaks 'imporatnt' rule
'Friends' cast allegedly furious after Lisa Kudrow breaks 'imporatnt' rule
Zoë Kravitz flaunts engagement ring amid growing Harry Styles romance
Zoë Kravitz flaunts engagement ring amid growing Harry Styles romance
Olivia Rodrigo 'The Unraveled Tour' 2026: How to get tickets
Olivia Rodrigo 'The Unraveled Tour' 2026: How to get tickets
Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci turn Walk of Fame into family reunion
Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci turn Walk of Fame into family reunion