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‘The Devil Wears Prada': Kate Hudson makes shocking claim about iconic film

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to hit theatres in US on May 1

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

‘The Devil Wears Prada&apos;: Kate Hudson makes shocking claim about iconic film

The Devil Wears Prada almost had a very different leading lady.

Kate Hudson has now made a bombshell claim about why she passed on the role of Andy Sachs, eventually played by Anne Hathaway, in the 2006 fashion classic.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 30, Hudson explained that her decision wasn’t about rejecting the project outright but rather the chaos of scheduling conflicts.

“It wasn’t that I decided not to,” she said. “It was like one of those things. There was, like, scheduling stuff. It was in conversation and there was all these things happening and I decided not to.”

The Running Point star admitted she sometimes wonders what might have been, especially given the chance to work alongside Meryl Streep.

“Things like that, you’re like, ‘Oh God, I wished that worked out,’” she reflected. “Because you know, who doesn’t want to work with Meryl Streep? But you know what? Anne shines like the bright star she is. She’s amazing.”

Barrymore herself revealed she nearly played Rollergirl in Boogie Nights, reflecting how Hollywood’s “sliding doors” moments can reshape careers.

Two decades later, Hathaway has reprised her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which premiered April 20 in New York.

Streep also returned as Miranda Priestly, this time abandoning method acting to stay closer to her cast and crew.

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