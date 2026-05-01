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Zayn Malik's family issues clarification amid 'hospitalisation' reports

The former One Direction star's family issues a statement amid 'misleading' reports

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Zayn Malik&apos;s family issues clarification amid &apos;hospitalisation&apos; reports
Zayn Malik's family issues clarification amid 'hospitalisation' reports

Zayn Malik’s family is urging fans to not believe misleading reports.

The clarification came after relatives of the former One Direction star asked supporters to stop sending flowers after a local florist became overwhelmed with the number of orders, and instead channel that generosity towards charity, specifically The Palestine Project.

Zayn’s cousin Sasha shared the florist’s statement to her Instagram Stories on April 30 and wrote: “We're so grateful for everyone who has reached out to send bouquets! Logistically, it just simply can't work...”

However, she quickly clarified that the request had nothing to do with Zayn’s sudden hospitalisation last month. “To clarify, the requests made to @thehiddenbouquet to send flowers to myself and my family were purely out of support & appreciation for our fundraiser throughout ramadan.”

She further asked to "refrain taking our words out of context." 

Zayn Maliks family issues clarification amid hospitalisation reports

Meanwhile, Zayn has kept a low profile since revealing last week that he had been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness, which forced him to cancel his scheduled April 13 performance in Kingston.

“Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding,” he told fans while thanking hospital staff.

The singer is expected to resume preparations for his 31-date solo world tour once he has fully recovered.

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