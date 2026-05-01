Kanye West wife Bianca Censori looks unrecognizable in Columbia appearance

Bianca Censori stunned onlookers with a drastic transformation that made fans do a double take.

Censori, who married Kanye “Ye” West in December 2022, debuted blonde hair while visiting Columbia University April 28.

The 31-year-old architect traded her trademark brunette locks and risqué outfits for a polished, academic look.

Censori, known for headline grabbing fashion risks like her sheer Grammys dress in 2025, swapped barely-there ensembles for a black turtleneck, knee length grey skirt, and leather boots.

She served as a guest juror at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation.

“Bianca is the kind of mind that does not announce itself – it just recalibrates the room,” Professor Christoph Kumpusch said in a press release, adding that students were “still buzzing” after her visit.

The transformation came amid a period of personal and professional evolution.

Beyond her role as Head of Architecture for West’s Yeezy brand, Censori recently directed the music video for his track Father featuring Travis Scott from album Bully.

She has also spoken candidly about the challenges of their marriage, describing the toll of West’s bipolar disorder and admitting she once considered leaving before recommitting to their partnership.

While her marriage has faced turbulence, Censori’s bold reinvention at Columbia signals that she’s not only redefining her look but also her place in the creative and academic worlds.