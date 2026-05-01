Tom Holland, Zendaya unexpected bond revealed at glamorous LA event

Zendaya and Tom Holland just turned a sports event into the internet’s latest favourite couple sighting.

The actress quietly showed support for Holland at his second annual Bero Padel Classic in Sherman Oaks, California, where the Spider-Man star celebrated his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, alongside a surprisingly shirtless crowd that includes Diplo and Steve Aoki.

Also spotted at the event: Simu Liu and Jay Shetty, while former Disney Channel actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle shared behind-the-scenes clips of Zendaya and Tom together.

For Holland, though, the day was less about celebrity and more about community.

“BERO’s whole message is community and reaching out to people, friendship and hanging out with one another,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Padel, for me, is one of my favorite sports.”

Then came the unexpectedly adorable detail nobody saw coming.

“Padel all day. I love pickle, and I play with Zendaya’s mom a lot, which I really, really enjoy,” Holland admitted.

Still, he made it clear where his loyalty lies.

“I think pickle for me kind of lacks the power that padel has,” he explained. “In padel, you can really smack it.”

Between celebrity guests, sporty flirting, and Tom casually name-dropping pickle ball games with Zendaya’s mom, the Bero event basically felt like a very wholesome Hollywood fever dream.