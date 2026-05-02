Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon celebrate as Moroccan, Monroe Cannon turn 15

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon marked a major milestone this week as their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, celebrated their 15th birthday with family tributes and back-to-back parties.

Carey took to Instagram Thursday, April 30 to share photos of herself flanked by her children, both wearing custom Disney inspired T shirts that read “Rocky & Roe 15th Birthday.”

She also posted a video of the siblings blowing out candles on their cakes, writing: “Happy Birthday, Roc & Roe! I love you so much Mom.”

Monroe and Moroccan responded in the comments with heartfelt notes to their mother.

“I love you mom!,” Monroe wrote, while Moroccan added: “Love you mom, I’m so grateful.”

Cannon, meanwhile, posted highlights from a second celebration including a Six Flags Magic Mountain trip and a confetti filled cake moment.

“Got two 15-year-olds on my hands now!!!! Happy Birthday to my first firstborns!” he captioned the video. “I thank God and you for allowing me to be your Dad! I love you Roc and Roe!”

Fans flooded both parents’ posts with well wishes, noting how much the twins resemble their famous mom and dad in recent photos.