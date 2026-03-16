Princess Anne approves Harriet for royal kisses, ignoring Commonwealth snubs

Princess Anne has always been a great meet and greeter, her hugging clip going viral last time during the Guinness Six Nations match with Scottish rugby player Sione Tuipulotu.

On Friday, the Princess Royal put her warm, approachable side on full display once again at the final day of the Cheltenham Festival with future daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling.

Harriet who announced her engagement to Peter Phillips in July 2025, appeared completely at ease as she joined Anne at the prestigious racing event.

The Princess greeted her with a friendly kiss on the cheek. The pair weren’t alone as Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall, and brother-in-law, Mike Tindall, also joined.

Zara and Harriet clearly enjoyed the chance to show their fashion sensibilities in front of the camera.

Harriet’s outfit in particular turned heads. She wore the ‘Winchester’ coat by Suzannah London.

All of these brands have previously been favoured by top royal style icons such as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall herself.

The event itself, the Cheltenham Festival, is one of the UK’s most prestigious horse racing gatherings, and the final day the Gold Cup-is the highlight of the calendar.