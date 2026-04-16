O'Sullivan to face China's He in first round at Crucible as 2026 draws revealed

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been given a difficult challenge in his first round at the World Snooker Championship.

As the final draws were announced on Thursday, April 16, 2026, for the World Snooker Championship 2026, 16 seeds were drawn at random against the 16 qualifiers.

After the final draws, O’Sullivan is set to play against China’s He Guoqiang in the first round at the Sheffield Theatre on Tuesday, April 21, and wrap the match up on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

He, ranked 47th in the world, is the debutant at the Crucible after winning against England’s Jack Lisowski on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Crucible 2026 final draws revealed here

Ali Carter will take on John Higgins in another standout tie.

While other first-round battles are just as massive, with defending UK champion Mark Selby facing 2024 runner-up Jak Jones.

Last season’s champion, Zhao Xintong, will play Liam Highfield as he tries to end the Crucible curse.

The world No. 1 Judd Trump is in action against Gary Wilson.

Stan Moody, the first teenager to appear at the Crucible since Trump in 2007, will face Kyren Wilson, the champion in 2024.

For the unversed, O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry both have the most world titles in the modern day of the game, with seven apiece, with O’Sullivan triumphing inhis first win 25 years ago in 2001.

The final of the 2026 World Snooker Championship is set for Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4, 2026.