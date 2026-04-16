Warriors overcome Curry injury, outlast Clippers in wild play-in win to face Suns

The Golden State Warriors shattered by injured players will get another opportunity at playoff berths after a key win against LA Clippers.

Warriors beat the Clippers by 126-121 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at Western Conference play-in game.

After this defeat, the Clippers team which has been embroiled in controversies ended its season.

The much-buzzworthy highlight of the game was Steph Curry’s comeback after struggling with a persistent knee injury.

Curry scored game’s highest 35 points in 36 minutes.

For context, Curry has been battling with lingering injuries this season, including a runner’s knee that pushed him out of the team for over two months.

The Clipper’s season has come to an end now, with the most dramatic turnaround in NBA record books.

The Warriors now turn their attention to Phoenix, where they are set to play against Suns tomorrow, Friday night on April 17, 2026.

Warriors’ last night win was their first against the Clippers in LA since November 2021, putting an end to a nine game losing streak, the longest against a single opponent.

If the Warriors emerge victorious, they will get a chance to head to Oklahoma City as the No. 8 seed for a first-round matchup taking on the defending champion Thunder.