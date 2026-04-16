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Alexander Morton, British TV mainstay known for 'Monarch of the Glen,' dies aged 81

Mortan has the credit to appear in all 64 episodes of 'Monarch of the Glen,' which aired from 2000 to 2005

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Alexander Morton, British TV mainstay known for &apos;Monarch of the Glen,&apos; dies aged 81
Alexander Morton, 'Morton of the Glen' actor, dies aged 81

British TV big name Alexander Morton passes away aged 81.

Monarch of the Glen actor Alexander Morton was the stepfather of White Lotus actor Leo Woodall, widely recognized for his role in the British series.

Morton, who starred in Monarch of the Glen, portrayed the role of a man who tries to restore his childhood home in the Scottish mountains. 

Mortan has the credit to appear in all 64 episodes of the widely acclaimed British TV series, which aired from 2000 to 2005.

Morton trained at Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Morton was truly a television mainstay, starred in the British television series that earned him a global recognition, includes: Casulty and Taggart to Luther and Shetland.

He also went on to venture into opening a production house, Raindog Theatre Company in collaboration with actors Robert Carlyle and Caroline Paterson.

Morton also featured in Michael Caine's gangster drama Get Carter, which was his debut film, and the Scottish soap Take the High Road.

He later played criminal Billy Kennedy in River City from 2012 to 2015, before coming back for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2022.

Morton is survived by his third wife, Jane, whom he met while doing TV work in London.

Jane is a landlady, and her son is actor Leo Woodall. Morton was married three times and had two children from his first two marriages.

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