Pakistan steps in as US enforces naval blockade on Iran

United States (U.S.) Navy has effectively implemented the naval blockade of Iran and has turned back nine ships in just the first 48 hours of the blockade.

The blockade was announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump after Iran and U.S. officials failed to reach an agreement during Islamabad Talks, on Sunday, in Pakistan.

In an update on Wednesday, April 15, 2025, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) that vessel reversed course without the need to fire shots, adding that at least five of those ships were carrying oil.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that an estimated 90% of the Iranian economy is fueled by trade through sea, adding, “U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”

Thousands of U.S. service members, including 5,000 Sailors and Marines from the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, are carrying out operations to enforce the blockade of ships entering and departing Iranian ports.

CENTCOM said: “U.S. forces are present, vigilant, and ready to ensure compliance.”

It warned that the American forces were ready to act against any vessel trying to violate the blockade.

Pakistan, acting as a mediator, is attempting to secure a cessation of hostilities between both countries and have intensified its diplomatic efforts. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Tehran to arrange a second round of talks.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also embarked on an official diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye in a bid to end the Iran war.