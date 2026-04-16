Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger dies in train collision

Alex Manninger, former Arsenal goalkeeper, has tragically died in a car accident on Thursday, April 16, 2026. He was 48 years old.

Manninger died after his car was hit by a train at level crossing in Salzburg at about 08:20 local time.

According to BBC News, police responded to the accident and found Manninger alone in the car. The first responders tried using a defibrillator on the football star but they were not able to resuscitate him.

The former Austrian footballer had an extensive two-decade career. He played for 14 different clubs before retiring from the sport in 2017.

The most prominent run of his career was with Arsenal FC where he played in 64 matches from 1997 and 2002. He was part of Arsenal's Premier League and FA Cup winning team.

The iconic goalkeeper won 33 caps for Austria. He was also named Premier League player of the month for March 1998.

The football fraternity has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of the athlete. The Austrian Football Association paid a heartfelt tribute to Manninger, describing him as “outstanding ambassador for Austrian football both on and off the pitch.”

The Association’s Sporting Director Peter Schottel said: “His professionalism, composure and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable.”