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Local radio host Bob Labbe named Radio Personality of Year in Alabama

Labbe goes live from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Local radio host Bob Labbe named Radio Personality of Year in Alabama
Local radio host Bob Labbe named Radio Personality of Year

Local radio host Bob Labbe was named Large-Market Radio Personality of the Year in Alabama. The Alabama Broadcasters Association gave him the honour at its 20th annual Abby Awards at a ceremony held at The Club in Birmingham.

The 72-year-old radio personality has spent 53 years in broadcasting. He has hosted a weekly show called "Reelin' In The Years" on WLRH 89.3 FM in Huntsville for the last 35 years in addition to working as a sports reporter for the Madison Record.

Labbe goes live from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night and plays oldies music from the 1950s through the 1990s. The music comes from his own personal collection of over 20,000 original vinyl 45 rpm records.

In the old school feel-themed show, Labbe interviews legendary music artists, gives away prizes and shares fun facts about the songs and the artists who made them.

In his acceptance speech, the broadcaster expressed surprise over the win, saying he was caught off guard, adding, “I am totally shocked."

Labbe has won awards before for television work and newspaper writing; however, he said that being named Radio Personality of the year means the most.

"I used to play the radio in my room as a kid," Labbe said, adding, "I always wanted to be a disc jockey. WLRH has given me the opportunity to do what I've dreamed of doing."

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