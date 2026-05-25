'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7: Inside the shocking death of main character

The final episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 premieres on May 31

Euphoria just delivered one of its darkest twists yet.

Episode 7 of the hit HBO drama shocked viewers Sunday night after Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, died in a horrifying sequence involving a snake bite while buried alive in a coffin.

The brutal death marks the end of Elordi’s run on the series ahead of the Season 3 finale.

The shocking death sequence saw Nate trapped underground in a claustrophobic coffin alongside a snake, with panic quickly setting in as the reptile struck him. The unsettling scene played out slowly, forcing viewers to watch one of the show’s most divisive characters meet a gruesome end.

Did Nate Jacobs Die in 'Euphoria'?

Yes. Nate Jacobs officially died in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 after being bitten by a snake while trapped inside a buried coffin.

Jacob Elordi reacts to his character's death

Elordi, 28, reflected on the shocking moment during HBO’s post-show segment. “It’s cool to see it all come to what it’s come to,” he said, noting that Nate “was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices.”

Surprisingly, Elordi described filming the coffin sequence as “peaceful.”

“My shoulders were touching the side and they couldn’t move my arms,” the Frankenstein star recalled. “Then they would drill the lid on it, and it would get dark. It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.”

Calling his exit from the show “bittersweet,” Elordi added, “This show is a massive part of — not just my career — but my life.”

Sam Levinson says viewers were 'complicit' in the death

Series creator Sam Levinson explained that Nate’s brutal death was intentionally designed to challenge viewers who wanted the character punished.

“There’s this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma,” Levinson told Esquire. “How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn’t so sure they wanted it?”

The director also insisted on using a real snake during filming

How many episodes of 'Euphoria' Season 3 are there?

Season 3 of Euphoria consists of eight episodes total.

The eighth and final episode premieres Sunday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.