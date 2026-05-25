Justin Bieber melts hearts with heartfelt gesture towards wife Hailey

Justin Bieber shut down all the controversies surrounding his marital woes with Hailey Bieber in a recent heartfelt video.

The 32-year-old singer who survived a list of speculations about his health and personal life last year, has been open about his love and dedication towards the Rhode beauty founder, 29, who has stuck with him through thick and thin.

In a livestream, someone asked the Baby hitmaker about his goals for the next 10 years, and he listed his priorities straight.

Justin said, "My main goal is Hailey and I want our relationship to be just so strong I want to probably have some kids, I want to travel, I want to continue to just make music and inspire people with my music."

The video went viral on social media with fans applauding the Grammy winner for his devotion to his wife.

Despite the disturbing rumours and speculations about their marriage and family life, Justin and Hailey have publicly showed off their united front several times.

During Justin's recent Bieberchella event, he especially thanked his wife whom he married in 2018 for her unwavering support.