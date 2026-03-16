Michael B. Jordan stays down-to-earth in special Oscars celebration

Michael B. Jordan earned his first Academy Award win for 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan might be an Oscar winner now, but he is making sure he stays humble even after achieving a great marker of his success.

The 39-year-old actor won the highly competitive award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his performance in Sinners, in the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 15.

Soon after the award show wrapped up, the Black Panther star was spotted at an In-N-Out to get some burgers to celebrate the occasion.

Jordan posed for pictures and TikToks with the staff at the eatery, and the snaps quickly got viral all over social media.

Fans flocked to comment on the Oscar winner's down-to-earth nature, calling him "Man of the people."

The celebrations came after the Creed actor was announced as a winner following a long and close race in the category - with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Timothee Chalamet.

Jordan delivered an emotional speech on the stage, thanking everyone from his cast and crew, including Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the movie. "I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen, and I love you, too, bro, love you to death," he said.

The Golden Globe winner went on to dedicate his win to the Black Oscar winners who came before him, including Halle Berry, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington and more.

He said, "I stand here because of the people who came before me. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it."