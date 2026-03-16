Drone strike on Fujairah oil hub triggers large fire: Here's what we know so far

A drone attack at the UAE’s strategic oil trading hub, Fujairah, has triggered large fire on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The authorities have not reported any loss of life as per the latest reports.

According to the Fujairah Media Office, “Civil Defense teams in the Emirate immediately responded to the incident and are continuing their efforts to control it.”

This marks the second reported attack since a separate drone strike sparked a fire last Saturday, March 14, 2026.

For context, Furairah is the UAE’s only export route that eludes the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Fujairah, located outside of the Strait of Hormuz, is the trading hub that accounts for about 1 million barrels of oil per day of the UAE’s Murban crude oil, roughly 1% of the global demand.

The pipeline, also known as the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), stretched around 248 miles from onshore oil facilities at Habshan to Fujairah.

Following the drone strike that hit UAE’s Fujairah oil trading hub, all oil loading operations were halted, Reuters reported.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world's key energy trading routes, has completely been suspended since the U.S.-Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026.

In its retaliatory response, Iran has been targeting cargo ships attempting to transit the martime corridor.

As per the latest reports, oil loading operations have resumed at Fujairah, Reuters has reported.

The IRGC threatened last week that U.S. interests in the UAE, including ports, docks, and military locations, were legitimate targets.