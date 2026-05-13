Noah Syndergaard blasts Zohran Mamdani as Mets mess reflects NY turmoil

Noah Syndergaard, ex-MLB pitcher, has unleashed a barrage of attacks on the newly elected mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani, and the state of his old squad.

While appearing on the podcast Tomi Lahren Is Fearless, the ex-MLB pitcher said he believes the changes in the locker room indicate a larger shift taking place across the city.

Syndergaard told the host, “It’s kind of also ironic. Those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played for as well as with, including Jacob eGrom.

The craziness that’s going on in New York.”

Even then, he confessed that what pulls players to New York can never fade with time.

“But I mean, if I still played for the Mets or the Yankees, I’d be like, oh, this is freaking awesome,” he added.

“Like I could block the crazy part out and still focus on. I get to play a kid’s game in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Then he turned to the NYC mayor Mamdani, and said, “Albeit, run by a lunatic or, I don’t know. He’s 34 years old…like I’m 33 and I can’t imagine being a mayor.”

Syndergaard, an eight-year Mets loyalist, showed disbelief that a 34-year-old with Mamdani’s portfolio could run the world’s most iconic city.

“Well, he’s like 34 years old and never really held an actual job beforehand,” commented Syndergaard.

When questioned about what he’d tell the struggling team, Syndergaard blasted the franchise.

“Stop hanging out with socialist mayors, I guess, probably…”