Katie Price breaks silence on weight loss after presenter raises concern

Katie Price has also penned a beautiful Mothers Day message for her terminally ill mum

Katie Price has shared a health update after losing a tremendous amount of weight as she appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain.

The former glamour model, 47, made a much-awaited appearance on the ITV show to chat with presenters Susana, 55, and Ed Balls, 59, about her recent marriage to Lee Andrews.

During the conversation, the mum-of-five was quizzed about her new man as well as her skinny look by presenter Susana.

'Katie, can I ask, because I am concerned about your weight. You are very, very, very, skinny,' Susaana said.

Katie replied: 'Yes, and I am glad you asked this!'

Susanna then asked: 'Now, people do say, is it because you are overdoing doing the weight loss medication or are you a healthy weight? Have you got that established?'

In response, Katie gave fans a health update and said: 'So I have been to the doctors, to see why am I losing, I have done all the blood tests, I have even done the poo one, as well, to find out.'

She added: 'I am healthy, so nobody worry about me.'

It comes after back in January, Katie told fans she was seeking medical help as she reacted to 'gaunt' photos of herself.

Meanwhile, Katie Price has also penned a beautiful Mothers Day message for her terminally ill mum after previously leaving her 'upset' following her whirlwind romance and wedding.

The mother-of-five married businessman Lee Andrews at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai in January, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement, which had taken place at another luxurious Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab.