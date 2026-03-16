Amy Madigan hits another career milestone with first ever Oscar win

Amy Madigan’s Oscars win turned into one of the sweetest and most emotional moments of the night as the veteran actor took home her first ever Academy Award for Weapons.

Madigan won Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Academy Awards for playing Aunt Gladys in the film.

The 75 year old star received the honour during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the award was presented by last year’s winner Zoe Saldaña.

The win was especially meaningful because Madigan had waited decades for this moment as she previously been nominated in the same category in 1985 for Twice in a Lifetime but this is the first Oscar of her long career.

Amy looked genuinely shocked when her name was called and started her speech with a simple abd heartfelt line and that was “This is great.”

She then shared that she tried to prepare what she wanted to say on the stage the night before though the moment clearly still caught her by surprise, even leaving everyone emotional there.

During her speech, she thanked Weapons director Zach Cregger and also showed love to the other nominees in the category, including Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.

Amy ended her speech on a deeply personal note by thanking her family especially her daughter Lilly and husband Ed Harris.

Harris, who has received four Oscar nominations himself, has been married to Madigan since 1983.