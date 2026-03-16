Domhnall Gleeson brings Taylor Swift to Oscars with 'Opalite' discussion

Taylor Swift and Domhnall Gleeson play love interests in 'Opalite' music video

Taylor Swift might not have physically attended the Oscars, but she was a topic of discussion - especially because of her Opalite music video star Domhnall Gleeson.

The 42-year-old Irish actor was asked about his experience being in a music video with the pop superstar, 36, alongside the other guests on the Graham Norton Show they attended together.

Candidly speaking with the interviewer, the Black Mirror star said, "I'm 42, I've got no business being in Taylor Swift's music video," adding that it was "incredibly exciting" and he was unaware it was on his bucket list until he actually did it.

Despite it not being on his bucket list, the music video came together because of a joke he made at the show back in October.

As Swift attended the show with the group - based on Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee, the Ex Machina actor jokingly talked about starring in a Taylor Swift music video.

Fast forward to 2026, the Eras Tour performer revealed that the jokes had her mind's wheels turning and she recruited them all for the music video of her second single from The Life of a Showgirl album.