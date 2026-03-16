Prince William's magic sparks historic win

Prince William's magic helps historic win

Prince William has brought a touch of magic to Wales with his presence reviving their thrill of victory.

The 44-year-old was in high spirit as he cheered Wales to win their first game in the Six Nations since 2023. His presence has proved to be a winning formula for them, ending their losing streak.

Prince George's father, 44, joined in with the Welsh national anthem, showing off his speaking skills again, previously seen in the Prince and Princess of Wales's St David's Day message.

William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and frequently attends both men's and women's matches.

Following the game, the Prince of Wales took to social media, writing: "Fantastic to see @welshrugbyunion secure a @sixnationsrugby win! Thank you @italrugby for a brilliant contest."

Princess Catherine and William have lightheartedly joked about cheering for different teams during the tournament, with the prince supporting Wales and Catherine rooting for England.

Previously, the father-of-two admitted that it would be a "tense journey home" with his wife after a match between the two countries in Cardiff.