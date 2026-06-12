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Duke of Westminster champions major initiative to support children's wellbeing

Duke of Westminster warns on smartphone pressures facing teen mental health
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

Duke of Westminster champions major initiative to support children&apos;s wellbeing
Duke of Westminster champions major initiative to support children’s wellbeing

The Duke of Westminster has visited Sir William Stanier School in Crewe to show his support for Cheshire’s growing phone-free education campaign, which aims to reduce distractions in classrooms and improve student wellbeing.

The visit comes as part of a wider push across the county encouraging schools to adopt phone-free policies, with the Duke playing a key role in backing the initiative. 

Earlier this year, he made a personal donation of £250,000 to help state high schools in Cheshire purchase lockable phone pouches, ensuring mobile devices are securely stored during the school day.

Speaking through his ongoing advocacy, the Duke has described the issue as one he feels strongly about, shaped by conversations with young people, parents, and teachers. 

He has repeatedly highlighted concerns around mental health, focus in classrooms, and the pressures created by constant smartphone use among teenagers.

As Chair of the Westminster Foundation, he has also pointed to evidence-based interventions that can deliver measurable improvements in school environments, noting that simple changes can have a significant impact on behaviour and wellbeing.

The campaign has now expanded further with the launch of a new national online portal by Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dan Price.

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