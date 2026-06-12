Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's disgrace level reaches Antarctica

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgrace level has reached Antarctica, as renewed calls emerge to strip his name from a long-standing geographical honour in the frozen continent.

The former royal could lose the “Prince Andrew Plateau,” a 74-kilometre Antarctic landmark named after him when he was just two years old.

The feature was designated during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, reflecting a time when royal family members were commonly commemorated through geographical naming.

Now, following his fall from public life and the removal of his royal titles last November, the plateau is being revisited as part of wider scrutiny over honours linked to him.

The suggestion reflects a broader reassessment of symbolic recognitions that have remained in place for decades despite changing public circumstances.

Andrew has already been stripped of his royal titles, marking a major shift in his public status.