Rachel McAdams honours Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, and more at Oscars

McAdams honours 'actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us'

Rachel McAdams is leading Hollywood in remembering some of its greatest actresses on its most prestigious night.

During the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2026 Oscars on March 15, the Mean Girls star took to the stage to honour Catherine O’Hara, Diane Keaton, and more stars who sadly passed away over the last year.

“This past year, we've lost so many artists, including actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us,” McAdams, 47, began her speech, naming icons like Claudia Cardinale and Diane Ladd.

A picture of Catherine O’Hara then popped up on the screen as the audience erupted into cheer. McAdams continued, “Comedic genius and scene-stealer, our mighty wind, and my fellow Canadian, Catherine O’Hara. She made us laugh until we cried.”

Next up was Diane Keaton as McAdams listed her many memorable roles, including Annie Hall, The Godfather, and Reds. “And that’s just her first decade,” noted McAdams. “For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say there isn’t an actress in my generation who isn’t inspired by and enthralled by her absolute singularity.”

Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, from pneumonia at the age of 79. Meanwhile, O’Hara, known for her roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice, and more, died earlier this year on January 30 following a brief illness. She was 71.

The segment also honoured other Hollywood icons lost this past year, including Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, and Val Kilmer.