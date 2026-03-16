Katie Price defends marriage to Lee Andrews in bombshell interview

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement

Katie Price clapped back at critics as she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday for a tell-all chat about her marriage to Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, made a much-awaited appearance on the ITV show to speak with presenters Susana, 55, and Ed Balls, 59, about her shotgun wedding.

During the conversation, the mum-of-five was quizzed about her new man marriage to Lee Andrew, insisting she was 'happy' and that she can 'make her own decisions'.

Susanna opened up the discussion by admitting she would be 'concerned' if she were a friend of the mother-of-five, knowing she had married a man she had just met.

She said: 'If you were a friend of mine... I think I would be concerned about you.

'I'm not sure you've had time to get to know the person to whom you are now married, so why the whirlwind?'

Hitting back against the presenter, Katie began: 'Do you ever really know anyone? If you look at my past marriages, did I ever know they would be what they would be. Sometimes I don't think you can ever know who anyone is...

'For me, I've gone through so much, so many different relationships, and I normally went from one to the other... before I've always been in toxic, coercive, controlling, mental abuse, physical abuse relationships.

'Now, I now know the signs of red flags and I am older, I can make my own decisions and there's nothing to say that you have to wait for anything.

'It's hard for anyone to understand. It just feels so right, I've only been in love twice before that, with Dane Bowers and Peter [Andre].

'With Lee, it's so different to every other relationship, and it works for me.'

For the unversed, Katie married businessman Lee Andrews at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai in January, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement, which had taken place at another luxurious Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab.