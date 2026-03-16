Is Dubai International Airport open?

Dubai International Airport has resumed limited operations after an Iranian drone attack sparked a fuel tank fire early Monday, March 16.

The flight operation was suspended for seven hours following the attack.

According to the Dubai Media Office, civil defence teams “successfully contained the fire” from a fuel tank near the airport.

Sources confirmed no casualties till now.

Although some cancellations remain in effect, Emirates airline restarted a limited flight schedule after 10:00 a.m. local time.

The suspension in operation marks the longest halt at Dubai International Airport since the UAE resumed travel through “safe air corridors” three days into the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Authorities have also reported that some of the flights have been diverted to Al Makhtoum International Airport as a precaution.

People travelling are requested to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The attack on Dubai was part of Iranian assaults on various targets across the Gulf region. In Abu Dhabi, a missile attack on a civilian vehicle killed a Palestinian, while a separate attack by drones caused a fire at the industrial zone of Fujairah.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait also witnessed drone attacks, with Kuwait International Airport experiencing damage to its radar equipment.