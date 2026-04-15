Day 47 of Iran war: Tehran threatens to close Red Sea as US naval pressure intensifies

Day 47 of Iran war: Tehran threatens to expand Gulf blockade as US naval pressure intensifies

Iran warned on Wednesday, April 15, that it will cease all maritime trade across the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States continues the naval blockade of Iranian ports. Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated: “We will not allow any exports or imports to continue” in those waters.

Moreover, he referred to continuing U.S. blockade actions as a “prelude to violating the ceasefire.”

Earlier on Tuesday, April 14, U.S. military officials announced that the American blockade had halted all seaborne economic trade to and from Iran.

Over 10,000 American soldiers, many airplanes, and about 12 warships are carrying out the mission. Nine ships associated with Iran have already been forced to turn around in the first 48 hours, according to US Central Command.

Simultaneously, diplomatic efforts continue. Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, visited Tehran on Wednesday, April 15, for consultations with Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

The American president, Donald Trump, said that the war was “almost over” and hinted at another round of discussions between the two countries in Pakistan soon.