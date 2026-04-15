Jamie Murray announces retirement after stellar doubles career

British doubles legend and former world number 1, Jamie Murray, has announced his retirement from tennis.

The 40-year-old athlete, currently working with Sky Sports as an analyst, has had a decorated tennis career. He won seven Grand Slam titles in doubles, one Davis Cup title and competed four times in the Olympics.

Jamie, elder brother of tennis star Andy Murray, played a pivotal role in helping Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015, marking the first such title win in 79 years.

He announced the news of his retirement on Instagram and expressed gratitude to all his fans and supporters for their encouragement throughout his career.

Murray wrote, “My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years. I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me.”

He continued, “Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game. For everybody else that's helped and supported me - I appreciate all of you!”

Lawn Tennis Association shared a heartfelt tribute for the player on his retirement, describing him as a G.O.A.T.

In a post on X, LTA wrote, “From the courts of Dunblane to becoming the best in the world. Congrats on a sensational career, Jamie.”