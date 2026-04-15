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Is Claude down? Here's why users are seeing errors

Over 15,000 users reported Claude outage on Wednesday, April 15

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Is Claude down? Here&apos;s why users are seeing errors
Is Claude down? Here’s why users are seeing errors 

Anthropic’s Claude AI is reportedly down on Wednesday, April 15.

As reported by Downdetector, over 15,000 users have reported the incident. The major problem of outage is connectivity issues.

The service disruption started in the early morning hours, with users increasingly reporting issues.

By 8:02 a.m. PT, over 7,000 users had reported problems.

Within 25 minutes, the outage reports escalated to double, surpassing 15,000 affected users.

46% of the users cited the problem in Claude code, while 24% referred to the problems in Claude chat. On the other hand, 18% reported a problem with the mobile app.

Users report that login failures and website accessibility issues also prevail.

Anthropic's status page revealed that the organization had confirmed that it was "investigating the problem." However, at 8:08 a.m. PT, the status changed to show that a "fix is being rolled out."

By 8:25 a.m. PT, Anthropic stated that "the Claude API is now fully recovered as of 8:01 PT/16:01 UTC."

In the official statement, Claude acknowledged the issue, writing: “We are currently working on mitigating the ongoing errors for Claude AI. Claude Code users who are logged in are still able to use it, but logging in is still broken.”

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