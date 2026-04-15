RAF jets scrambled as suspected Russian bomber approaches UK airspace

Two British Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets supported by a Voyager refuelling jet responded after an unidentified aircraft was observed approaching British airspace on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

However, no direct interception took place as the unidentified plane remained out of the United Kingdom’s airspace.

The incident comes amid ongoing U.S. war against Iran, which has seen several drone attacks by Iran on U.S. bases and energy infrastructure in the Middle East in retaliation to U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes. The attacks prompted the RAF to stay alert in case of any potential incursion by a hostile aircraft.

In an interview with ITV News, an RAF spokesperson detailed the incident, saying, “RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft were sent to respond to the unidentified aircraft that was approaching British airspace.”

He added that no interception took place as the unidentified aircraft remained outside of the area of interest.

Although the spokesperson did not share details about the approaching aircraft, The Telegraph reported that it was a suspected Russian long-range bomber.

The incident comes amid increased Russian military activity in the region. Last week, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said the British Navy tracked two Russian spy submarines and one attack submarine in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Healey said Putin was trying to take advantage of the situation in the Middle East, describing him as “primary threat to UK security.”