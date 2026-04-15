What did Johnny Somali do? Here’s why American YouTuber faces jail in South Korea

The South Korean court has sentenced an American live streamer, Johnny Somali.

The YouTuber whose real name is Ismael Ramsey Khalid is punished for public nuisance following an incident of kissing a statue symbolising wartime sex slaves.

In November 2024, the 25-year-old’s provocative content sparked outrage.

In the video, he can be seen kissing and performing inappropriate dances on a “comfort women” statue.

The monument is made to honour around 200,000 women who were forced into sex slavery by Japanese soldiers during World War II.

Apart from the crime associated with the erection of the statue, Khalid has been found guilty of various crimes, such as disseminating sexual deepfakes and disturbing public peace.

He has been involved in many conflicts while investigating his cases and has been captured in social media videos being assaulted and run out of the streets.

This is not the first time Somali got involved in controversy.

When he visited Japan in 2023, he insulted the Japanese by making comments regarding the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and was fined 200,000 yen ($1,400) for disturbing peace in a restaurant.