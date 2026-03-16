Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei flown to Russia for surgery

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei’s health remains a mystery after several high-ranking U.S. and Israeli officials claimed that he was injured in joint military strikes on Iran.

His absence from the Al-Quds Day rally amid presence of other top leaders of Iran further raised doubts.

However, now reports have emerged suggesting that the Supreme Leader was transferred to Russia, after sustaining serious injuries in the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

According to Kuwaiti media outlet, Al-Jarida, Mojtaba was secretly transferred to Russia for surgery due to health and safety concerns.

The outlet quoted a high-ranking Iranian official, saying, “He has successfully completed the surgery and is currently recovering at a hospital within the presidential compound.”

Reports suggest he was flown to Russia aboard a Russian military aircraft on March 12, 2026, following a telephonic conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Mesoud Pezeshikian. It was Putin’s idea to transfer the Supreme Leader to Russia for treatment.

Iranian intelligence decided to shift the Supreme Leader out of the country amid fears that local health facilities might become targets for Israel.

Earlier, British media outlet The Guardian reported that Mojtaba Khamenei is in coma and is being secretly treated in a hospital.

Neither Iran nor Russia has officially commented on the reports regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s whereabouts.