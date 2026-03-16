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Robot ‘arrested' in China after terrifying elderly woman

Doctors confirmed that the robot had not made physical contact with the woman

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Robot ‘arrested in China after terrifying elderly woman
Robot ‘arrested' in China after terrifying elderly woman

In a world first, a robot has been “arrested” in China for allegedly terrifying an elderly woman.

A video of the incident shows a 70-year-old woman visibly startled after suddenly noticing a Unitree G1 robot standing behind her. The robot repeatedly raises its arms as the woman yells and waves her bag at it.

The woman can be heard saying, “You are making my heart race! You have got plenty to do, so what’ s the point of messing around with this? Are you freaking crazy?”

Following the incident, two police officers escorted the robot out of the scene, with one officer leading it by the shoulder.

According to police, the woman stopped to check her phone and the robot stood behind her, waiting for the path to clear.

However, after suddenly noticing the bot behind her, the unnamed woman got terrified thinking that it was following her.

The woman was taken to hospital after she told the police that she was not feeling well. After doctors confirmed that the robot had not made physical contact with her, she decided not to file charges against the robot’s operator.

The robot’s operator apologised for the distress caused.

However, the incident has raised fresh concerns about the growing presence of humanoid robots in public spaces and the need for clearer safety guidelines. 

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