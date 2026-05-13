'Revenge of the Nerds' star Donald Gibb dies aged 71 after health scare

Donald Gibb, widely recognized for starring in several movies of Revenge Of The Nerds series, passed away at age 71 from a scary health battle.

Gibb’s son, Travis told TMZ that his father had died on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2026 following health complications.

Gibb’s sudden death has shocked Revenge Of The Nerds fans.

However, Gibb’s son maintained that his father’s death was not a surprise, as he had been fighting chronic health challenges for quite some time.

Travis told the outlet that “Donald loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and they ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time."

Gibb started his film career in 1980 with legendary figure Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can, and the next year he was featured in comedy classic Stripes with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis.

Revenge Of The Nerds, a 1984 hit campus comedy, was what changed the course of his on-screen career forever.

He was portrayed along with future stars Anthony Edwards and Lizzie McGuire, a familiar face for Robert Carradine.

Gibb’s passing follows three months after his longtime series mate Carradine’s sudden death by suicide in February at age 71.

Gibb’s other film and TV credits include Bloodsport, U.S. Marshals, and Hancock.