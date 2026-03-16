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AirPods Max 2 are official after five years: Here's your first look at upgrades

The biggest new feature of AirPods Max isn’t just sound, it’s translation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

AirPods Max 2 are official after five years: Heres your first look at upgrades
AirPods Max 2 are official after five years: Here's your first look at upgrades

After five years of AirPods Max 1, Apple has officially launched the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones.

Known as AirPods Max 2, the model is available at $549 with a lot of internal upgrades. The external design of the long-time successor of AirPods Max remains the same.

Major upgrades include better “noise cancellation,” which, according to Apple, is 1.5 times more effective than the original model, along with enhanced “transparency mode” and a new “adaptive audio” that dynamically blends the two features.

Apple has also introduced an improved microphone system for calls, enabling “voice isolation” that prioritises the user’s voice while diminishing the background noise.

Incorporating an artificial intelligence (AI) touch, the AirPods Max 2 features a Live Translation feature. Supported by Apple Intelligence, the tool can translate in-person conversations in real-time directly through the headphones.

The feature is first seen on the AirPods Pro 3.

Audio purists and creators can also take advantage of support for high-resolution lossless audio when the headphones are connected via USB-C.

Apple AirPods Max (First Gen) vs AirPods Max (Second Gen)

FeatureAirPods Max (First Gen)AirPods Max (Second Gen)
Launch DateDecember 2020March 2026
Price$549$549
Chip Apple H1Apple H2
Active Noise CancellationStandard1.5X more effective
Transparency ModeStandardStandard+ Adaptive Audio
Special FeaturesNoneConversation Awareness, Personalised Volume
Audio FidelityStandard (Wireless)Standard (Wireless) + 24-bit, 48kHz lossless via USB-C
ConnectivityLightningUSB-C
Battery LifeUp to 20 HoursUp to 20 Hours
Camera FeatureNoneRemote Shutter (Use digital crown as camera button)

Users can order the AirPods Max 2 from March 25 in more than 30 countries. The company announced that the retail availability will begin early next month. 

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