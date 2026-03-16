Tornado watch vs warning: Complete list of US counties affected by severe weather

A powerful storm system affected the eastern United States on Monday, March 16, bringing the threat of tornadoes to communities that are still healing from past disasters and forcing residents to differentiate between urgent weather alerts.

Residents are urged to stay updated and take precautions when necessary.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

The core difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning is the imminence of the threat versus the potential for one.

A tornado watch refers to the conditions that cause tornadoes to develop. To put it simply, it is a “stay prepared” alert. The watch area is usually large that covers various counties or states. Residents are requested to review emergency plans, check supplies, and ensure they know where the safe space is when a watch is issued.

A tornado warning, on the other hand, is a “take action” alert. It’s a warning that a tornado is moving into the area and is indicated by weather radar. It signifies imminent danger to life and property.

Tornado watch warning

As of Monday morning, March 16, a tornado watch is issued for the following areas:

Butts County (Middle Georgia)

Jasper County (Middle Georgia)

Putnam County (Middle Georgia)

Hancock County (Middle Georgia)

Lamar County (Middle Georgia)

Monroe County (Middle Georgia)

Jones County (Middle Georgia)

Baldwin County (Middle Georgia)

Bibb County (Middle Georgia)

Upson County (Middle Georgia)

Crawford County (Middle Georgia)

Peach County (Middle Georgia)

Macon County (Middle Georgia)

Taylor County (Middle Georgia)

Sumter County (Middle Georgia)

Loudoun County

Additionally, parts of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia are also under tornado watch.

Tornado warning

The following areas are for tornado warning:

Mars Hill (Western North Carolina)

Bald Creek (Western North Carolina)

Burnsville (Western North Carolina)

However, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), the warning only lasted for 10 minutes.

Specific communities in the Foothills and Piedmont regions are also under a warning that lasted until 9:00 a.m.

In northern Virginia, the warnings were issued between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (local time).

The severe weather also promoted school closures in North Carolina and disruptions across the region. The storms are also expected to bring a massive cold front and plummeting temperatures in their wake.