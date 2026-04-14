Spain approves mass amnesty for 500,000 migrants: Complete guide about eligibility, how to apply

The government of Spain has finalised a sweeping migrant amnesty measure on Tuesday, April 14.

With this move, hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants can get legal status, potentially enabling living and work with a permit.

The decision is confirmed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who hailed the decision as “an act of justice and a necessity.”

He supported the decision with the argument that people who are directly contributing to Spanish society should enjoy equal living facilities and pay taxes.

This move is opposed to the escalating, tightening immigration policies across Europe and the Trump administration’s hardline approach in the United States.

As per the mass amnesty, eligible migrants can apply for a one-year renewable residency and work permit.

The eligibility criteria are set as arrival in Spain before January 1 with substantial proof of living in the country for at least five months without any criminal record.

The government estimates the number of undocumented migrants as 500,000. The majority of the immigrants are from Colombia, Venezuela, and Morocco, who escaped from poor conditions, violence, and political instability.

Applicants can apply online from Thursday, April 16, and in person from Monday, April 20, with a June 30 deadline.